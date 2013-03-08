TCPI Celebrates International Women's Day

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Friday March 8 is International Women's Day, a day to recognize and celebrate women around the world. This year, The Children’s Project International is applauding the achievements of women who give their time and expertise to help inspire other women in the United States and globally through philanthropic initiatives.



International Women's Day is an opportunity to focus on the importance of the world's girls and women. American women recognize that many girls and women around the world face significant challenges and barriers, such as barriers to education or employment, simply because of their gender.



Supporting girls and women around the world is key to transforming lives. TCPI recognizes that by investing in girls we can support a generation of empowered women, mothers, workers and leaders. These women will improve the lives of everyone around them and in turn lift families, communities and entire nations out of poverty.



"We need to continue to address barriers and discrimination that women face," says Raj Luhar, and Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Project International. "There are many women who understand this need and give selflessly to help spread the message about the power of girls and women, and help to make real change. On this International Women's Day we celebrate these women."



