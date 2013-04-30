TCPI Praises Appeal by Heads of Leading UN Humanitarian Agencies for the People of Syria

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- "Enough. Enough," begins a joint appeal from the U.N.'s top humanitarian agencies. The Children’s Project International praises the appeal by the heads of leading UN humanitarian agencies for the people of Syria.



The heads of the United Nations World Food Program, the World Health Organization and the UNICEF children's fund joined aid chief Valerie Amos and High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres to say they were "precariously close" to suspending some humanitarian support. "We, leaders of U.N. agencies charged with dealing with the human costs of this tragedy, appeal to political leaders involved to meet their responsibility to the people of Syria and to the future of the region," said the statement.



The statement sought to hold the spotlight on the conflict in Syria in which more than 70,000 people have been killed and more than five million people have been driven from their homes, including one million refugees.



"We ask that they use their collective influence to insist on a political solution to this horrendous crisis before hundreds of thousands more people lose their homes and lives and futures — in a region already at the tipping point," it said. The agencies are responsible for helping nearly 1.3 million Syrian refugees and almost 4 million more people displaced inside Syria by the conflict.



"The international community needs to find a political solution to this conflict before the human carnage grows and grows from a crisis to what is already becoming a catastrophe," said Raj Luhar, TCPI Chief Executive Officer. "There is not enough funding, not enough attention, not enough political will," Mr. Luhar, a former Bush Administration official said in an interview. "While the lack of progress in brokering a solution to the civil war is the biggest issue facing the humanitarian effort, a funding crunch is also having a growing impact," Mr. Luhar said.



