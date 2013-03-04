TCPI Praises the Global Consultation on Addressing Inequalities in the Post-2015 Development Agenda

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The Leadership Meeting on Addressing Inequalities in the Post-2015 Development Agenda, held in Copenhagen on 19 February 2013, welcomed the Report: Addressing inequalities – Synthesis Report of Global Public Consultation presented at the meeting.



The Meeting noted the report’s analysis of the many inter-related forms of inequalities, which will need to be tackled, if the aspirations of the UN Millennium Declaration and the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) are to be fully realized on a sustainable basis.



The Meeting recognized that all sections of society have critical roles to play, if all major forms of inequality, discrimination and exclusion - including those linked to gender, disability and minority status – are to be addressed. Transformative change will depend primarily on equity-based social and economic policies, legislation and actions by governments. This will require a special effort in countries with weak institutional capacity and limited financial resources in cooperation, where necessary, with the international community. It will also require innovation and sustained engagement with the private sector, civil society and communities, based on strong and equal partnerships.



Lastly, the Meeting commended the extensive public and expert consultation process - co-led by UN Women and UNICEF, with the support of the Governments of Denmark and Ghana, in association with the UN Development Programme and the UN Development Group - on which the Report is based. It noted with appreciation that over 200 experts provided written papers for the Consultation and that over 1,200 members of the public, from all parts of the world, participated in on-line discussions on various aspects of inequality.



“Inequalities and their underlying causes will need to be effectively addressed in a Post-2015 Development Agenda, in order to effectively eradicate extreme poverty, support equitable socio-economic progress and sustain it in future generations,” stated Mr. Raj Luhar, Chief Executive Officer of TCPI.



