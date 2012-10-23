TCS Associates Outreach Campaign Seeks Hearing/Vision Disabled Assistive Technology Partnerships

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- TCS Associates announced a new outreach campaign to develop new business and organizational partnerships in the Baltimore and Washington DC area. The company provides a wide variety of assistive technology as well as communication and speech recognition solutions and training for businesses, organizations and individuals.



As a deaf-woman-owned business with a long 27-year corporate history, TCS has become the nation’s leader in providing accessibility and workflow automation solutions for individuals and entire organizations. A cornerstone of their mission is to educate manufacturers, organizations, and the general public on the importance of creating and maintaining accessible Electronic and Information Technology (E&IT) i.e. software and documentation that can be read and used by anyone.



As part of that ongoing mission, the company has recently begun an educational outreach campaign to attract new partnerships in this effort within the Baltimore and Washington DC areas. The company provides detailed information at http://www.tcsassociates.com, which they are utilizing in their outreach campaign. “When E&IT fails to be accessible, it impedes information flow and work processes in ways that affect an organization’s bottom line,” said TCS President and CEO Myrna Orleck-Aiello. “We employ workers with and without disabilities that all bring a special diversity to our workplace, and our goal is to spread this model of maximized communication, accessibility and productivity through the public and private sectors.”



The company’s close relationship with Assistive Technology (AT) manufacturers allows them to provide customers with hardware and software solutions for disability groups including Low-Vision, Blind, Deaf-Blind, Mobility, Cognitive as well as Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing. Consequently, TCS Associates AT Specialists are experts in installing, configuring and training persons individually and in groups on all aspects of AT and IT solutions in home, workplace and educational settings for people with disabilities. They also assist organizations in navigating current disability laws regarding workplace and information accessibility.



The goal of TCS Associates’ Communication Solutions division is to eliminate communication barriers in the workplace so deaf & hard-of-hearing and hearing employees can work together via Interpreting and/or Speech-to-Text Services. The company’s wide variety of AT as well as Communication and Speech Recognition Solutions are fully represented on their website at http://www.tcsmarketplace.com.



TCS Associates aligns with organizations of all sizes to assist them with the frequent and often daunting challenge of efficient and effective document management and report distribution. Their team of experts also offers strategic planning and project management.



Currently, the company has a notable list of local, regional and national organizational and business partnerships that help them fulfill their mission. “Our goal for this new outreach campaign is to establish new partnerships that further accessibility in the business environment to bring greater diversity, efficiency and a stronger bottom line to our community,” said Orleck-Aiello. For more information, please visit http://www.tcsassociates.com



About TCS Associates

TCS Associates is dedicated to a vision of building and providing first class Disability Service Offerings that involve Assistive Technology as well as Communication and Speech Recognition Solutions for individuals and organizations. Their expert team is committed to educating manufacturers, organizations, and the general public on the importance of these solutions for the betterment of the public and private sectors. TCS is part of Abacus-N-Bytes, Inc., a rapidly growing total solution company.



TCS Associates

7361 Calhoun Place #340

Rockville, MD 20855