TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Connection with Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- An investor, who currently hold NASDAQ: AMTD shares , filed a lawsuit in connection with the proposed takeover of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: AMTD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 25, 2019, the Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab") and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade") announced that they have entered into an agreement for Schwab to acquire TD Ameritrade in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $26 billion. Under the agreement, TD Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for each TD Ameritrade share. Based on Charles Schwab 's closing stock price on November 20, 2019, the consideration to be received by TD Ameritrade stockholders is $48.50 per share.



However, the plaintiff alleges that that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the proposed transaction omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Registration Statement false and misleading.



Those who are current investors in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.