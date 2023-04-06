TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at TDCX Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain TDCX Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Singapore based TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. TDCX Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 434.72 million SGD in 20202 to 555.19 million SGD in 2021 and that its Net Income increased from 86.09 million SGD in 2021 to 103.84 million SGD in 2021



On November 22, 2022, TDCX Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Among other items, TDCX reported revenue of $120.5 million, missing consensus estimates by $2.37 million.



