TDHPlumbing.com Now Offers 0% Interest Free Credit on New Boilers in Brighton and Worthing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The boiler is one of the most important parts of any home. Unfortunately, it’s also a part that most people rarely think about. Boilers need to be repaired and replaced over time, and when boilers fall into disrepair, homeowners turn to boiler repair professionals for assistance.



Many Brighton and Worthing residents have come to rely upon Keith Myerscough Plumbing for their boiler repairs and replacements. Keith Myerscough Plumbing currently services the towns of Brighton and Worthing. As part of a new promotion, the company now offers interest free credit on new boiler purchases in both cities.



At TDHPlumbing.com, visitors can learn what separates Keith Myerscough Plumbing from its competitors. A spokesperson for the website explains more:



“Keith Myerscough Plumbing can be separated from its competitors in a number of different ways. First, the company offers courteous, polite, and professional at-home service. This commitment to customer service is evidenced by our extensive collection of positive customer reviews on CheckATrade.com. We also offer competitive pricing and a comprehensive seven year warranty guarantee on new boiler purchases.”



The TDHPlumbing.com website also features price lists for all plumbing and maintenance services, including:



- Boilers & plumbing on tap

- Electrics on tap

- Handyman on tap

- Roofing on tap

- Drainage on tap

- Wetroom on tap

- And more



Those interested in learning more about the pricing on all plumbing services can inquire through a TDHPlumbing.com online form. Heating sales advisors will visit the customer’s home and complete a free no obligation quotation on all heating and plumbing services.



TDHPlumbing.com is a treasure trove of information about Keith Myerscough Plumbing and the qualities that make it unique. The website’s spokesperson explains what other information can be found at the site:



“Our website is designed to answer any questions customers might have about our plumbing and heating services. At the site, visitors will learn about the history of the company as well as the diverse range of competitively-priced services currently offered. We also include a price list, a selection of frequently asked questions, and a gallery of images.”



After visitors have learned everything they need to know about Keith Myerscough Plumbing from TDHPlumbing.com, they can proceed to view company contact information and online inquiry forms. Whether searching for good Brighton plumbers or good Worthing plumbers, TDHPlumbing.com and Keith Myerscough Plumbing aim to be there when needed most.



About TDHPlumbing.com

TDHPlumbing.com is the online home of Keith Myerscough Plumbing, a plumbing company which currently services the cities of Worthing and Brighton. The company offers plumbing on tap services as well as boiler repairs and replacements. A recent promotion allows customers to enjoy 0% interest free credit on new boiler purchases. For more information, please visit: http://www.tdhplumbing.com