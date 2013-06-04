TDN Translation Assures Translation for Several Asian Languages

Hanoi City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- TDN Translation, a leading Vietnamese translation and interpretation company, offers translation services to and from more than 50 languages for the companies or organization in Finance, Technical, Medical, Legal, IT, Hospitality, Software, Game Online, Website, etc. amongst others. They have been bestowed with quality Vietnamese interpreter and Vietnamese translators who are native speakers of the target languages and are recognized experts in their subject areas.



They have been rigorously tested and selected by TDN Translation as well as accredited by many international translation industry organizations. One representative at TDN Translation stated, “From website, software and technical manuals to commercial, financial or life science documents, we can deliver your translation with high quality on time, every time.”



He further added, “We strictly follow a standard translation process that enables us to consistently produce translations of the highest quality that read as if they were originally written in the target language. We always assign three professional linguists: a translator, editor, and proofreader to create each perfect translation for every client.”



They have been successfully giving translation services of major Asian Languages and serving the whole globe with translation of English to Indonesian translation, Chinese Translation, Japanese Translation, Indonesian Translation, Malaysian Translation, Burmese Translation, Khmer Translation, English to Thai translation, etc. amongst others.



Through their professional linguists they have successfully served major clients like Siemens, Panasonic, Nokia, Bosch, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC, Deutsche Bank, PVH, UNICEF and they pride themselves in providing Asian language translation services for over 100 leading international translation agencies such as SDL, Transatlantic, Star Group, Honyaku, Lingo24, Verztec, PTSGI, Languagewire, Compact, Carecteres, Crestec, etc. amongst others.



About TDN Translation

Established in 2005, TDN Translation is the leading translation company in Vietnam. Known for providing professional and high quality language translation services as well as localization, interpreting, desktop publishing, transcription, dubbing and subtitling services, the company ensures the best quality, they only use the native translators with at least five-year experience as professional linguists who fully master the specialization of each project assigned to them. In addition, they also strictly follow the standard translation process consisting of translation, editing and proofreading for every project.



