TDN Translation Offers Most Competent Translation Services with Expertise in More Than 50 Languages

Hanoi City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- TDN Translation offers most competent translation services from their highly skilled and professional translators. Their Vietnamese translators are capable of handling any sort of translation projects and can translate a wide variety of things ranging from documents, magazines, brochures, books, multimedia presentations and many other things. They have an experience of dealing in various industries and are comfortable with any kind of content translation.



They are a renowned translation company in Vietnam, efficient in translating the text of a client’s choice. Their services are ideal to help a client to get large texts translated from a language to a desired language of their choice. Their English Vietnamese translation service strictly follows the confidentiality clause and protects their clients’ content from being leaked. With a number of popular language options to choose from, their translation services are ideal to suit any sort of translation project requirement.



Their spokesperson speaks about their translation services “We have a network of over 1,000 linguists who are native speakers of the target languages and recognized experts in their subject areas. They have been rigorously tested and selected by TDN Translation as well as accredited by many international translation industry organizations.”



TDN provides professional services throughout Vietnam and worldwide in over 50 popular languages. Their fully-skilled and certified professionals are fluent in both source and target languages with expertise experiences in a wide range of cases such as court, healthcare, community, business meeting, government conference, telephone interpreting. Their experienced professionals are fully skilled to handle any type of projects that may require urgent deadlines and competitive prices.



About - TDN Translation

TDN Translation is the leading translation company in Vietnam and provides professional and high quality language translation services as well as localization, interpreting, desktop publishing, transcription, dubbing and subtitling services. They work to complete thousands of documents per year for international translation agencies, corporate and government clients worldwide. With a dedicated team of qualified linguists, technical experts and project managers, TDN offers high quality localization and translation services from and into more than 30 Asian languages in a wide range of subjects such as Finance, Technical, Medical, Legal, IT, Hospitality.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.tdntranslation.com