TDN Translation Offers Professional Document Translation Services to Businesses and Organizations Worldwide

Hanoi City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- TDN Translation, a leading translation company in Vietnam is offering professional asian language translation services to businesses, organizations as well as individuals worldwide. Our team of translation professionals ensures that all the translated documents are correct and meet the requirements from clients.



Nonetheless, the company offers trustworthy and certified document translation by veterans who have been offering the services for decades. The document translation areas include technical documents, patent documents, marketing documents, medical documents and certified documents. The services from this company are available for 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to offer urgent estimates for uploading new projects.



Apart from document translation service, the company also offers various other services like website localization, software localization, desktop publishing, transcription, and interpreting service. The languages that the company translates in include most asian languages such as English to Indonesian translation, Chinese Translation, Japanese Translation, Indonesian Translation, Malaysian Translation, Burmese Translation, Khmer Translation, English to Thai translation, etc.



Talking about the services, a representative of the company stated, “With our professional and trusted service, you may assure that choosing TDN translation will mean choosing the best quality that you might not otherwise be able to get in Southeast Asian Region. Our in-country and global base of professional translators are ready to translate for you, whatever your need.”



“From website and technical manuals to finance or life science documents, we can deliver your translation on time, every time. Not only the languages have grown rapidly, we also have accumulated a large number of clients, including Siemens, ADB, Citibank, HSBC, Crown, Deutsch Bank, Nippon, Panasonic, Cannon, UNICEF, etc., he added further.



About TDN Translation

TDN Translation is listed among top 10 leading translation companies in Vietnam. With an increasingly strong presence in Vietnam since 2005, it is armed with extensive experience, providing top-tier services to a number of organizations in the country and abroad. The company offers a trusted and high-quality service for translation, localization and interpretation needs at competitive rates. Its highly skilled translators and technical experts can proficiently use popular support tools (CAT-Computer Aided Tools, terminology base editors, localization softwares, DTP softwares etc.) to provide translation with the best quality and productivity.



For more information, please visit http://www.tdntranslation.com

Contact Detail:

167 Truong Dinh Str.,

Hai Ba Trung Dist.,

Hanoi City, Vietnam.