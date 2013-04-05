TDN Translation Offers Translation Services in More Than 50 Languages

Hanoi City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- TDN Translation, a leading Vietnamese company, offers translation services to and from more than 50 languages for the companies or organization involved in Finance, Technical, Medical, Legal, IT, Hospitality, Software, Game Online, Website, etc. amongst others.



The company’s representative said at an event, “It’s a proven fact that it is four times more likely for a customer to purchase from a organization that communicates in the customer's language. So it is essential for a company to avail the products in local language for more profits. But With all the linguistic, cultural, and technical aspects involved, localizing your product can be a daunting project for any business to tackle alone.”



He further added,” To solve this problem we provide professional translation services, which will do the job right, on time and cost effectively. TDN Translation employs over 1000 translation experts in the country and around the Southeast Asian countries to make the important process of translating your site quick and simple for you.”



The company employs almost 1000 linguistic professionals across south Asia to provide the best translation services to the customers. The company has accumulated a large number of clients, including Siemens, ADB, Citibank, HSBC, Crown, Deutsch Bank, Nippon, Panasonic, Cannon, UNICEF, etc. TDN Translation accepts payment through Cash, Company Checks, Wire transfers, PayPal, Moneybookers, and Pay2home for most projects.



About TDN Translation

TDN Translation is listed among top 10 leading Vietnamese translation companies. With an increasingly strong presence in Vietnam since 2005, the company is armed with extensive experience, providing top-tier services to a number of organizations in the country and abroad. TDN Translation offers a trusted and high-quality service for translation, localization and interpretation needs at competitive rates and reasonable time. From website translation services and technical manuals to business or life science documents, they deliver everything, every time. They have provided their services to some of the world renowned organizations such as Siemens, ADB, Citibank, HSBC, Crown, Deutsch Bank, Nippon, Panasonic, Cannon, UNICEF, etc.



For more visit: http://www.tdntranslation.com

TDN Translation

Address: 167 Truong Dinh Str., Hanoi city, Vietnam.

Tel: (+84)904.693.989

Email: contact@tdntranslation.com