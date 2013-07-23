Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TDT-067 (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, TDT-067 (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isnt considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.



TDT-067, Celtic Pharmas sole product being developed for the treatment of onychomycosis, uses a novel delivery technology known as Transfersome technology to deliver the active ingredient, terbinafine. This product, which is driven by modified delivery technology,- was acquired by Celtic Pharma from IDEA Pharma in Munich, Germany, and was subsequently developed through Phase III clinical trials. TDT-067 is expected to launch in Q1 2015 as the third topical product to enter into the US DO market. The publisher expects that high-prescribing physicians will be drawn to this product, given the fact that it uses terbinafine, which is already a well-established generic product in this market.



- Overview of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on TDT-067 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for TDT-067 for the US from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of TDT-067 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for TDT-067 from 2012 to 2022 in the US



