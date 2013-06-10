Tea and Infusions in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012) - New Study Released

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Tea and Infusions in Netherlands by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This report covers packaged and unpackaged black, green, oolong, white and Pu'er teas, infusions and yerba mate. It excludes RTD liquid products. It excludes RTD liquid products. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail(on trade) sales. Market size for Tea and Infusions in Netherlands is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Netherlands. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tea and Infusions in Sweden - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in Poland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in Norway - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in Belgium - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in Portugal - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in the US - a Snapshot (2012)