Tea Became a Healthy Drink for Healthy Mind and Body

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Tea is an aromatic drink generally made by pouring warm or boiling water over treated leaves of tea plant (Camellia sinensis). Tea may be the most commonly consumed beverage on the planet after water. It’s somewhat bitter and astringent flavor enjoyed by lots of people.



Tea has been promoted for a very long time due to its various positive health advantages. Current reports claim that green tea extract can reduce the chance of cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer, encourage dental health, reduce blood-pressure, help with weight loss, enhance antivirasic and antibacterial activity, offer shield from sun’s ultraviolet light, and enhance bone density. Green tea is also proved to have anti-fibrotic features and neuroprotective energy. Additional study is required to "completely understand its efforts to human health, and recommend its normal usage in Western diets."



Tea holds L-theanine, which is an amino-acid whose usage is moderately related with a relaxed but alert and concentrated, fairly effective state of mind in humans. This state of mind can also be typical to meditative exercise. The word ‘herbal tea’ often describes infusions of herbs or fruit made devoid of using tea plant, such as for instance chamomile tea or rooibos tea.



Several commercial teas have now been improved through special processing or additives. Tea easily maintains odors, which could cause difficulties in processing, transport and storage but additionally enables the look of a limitless selection of aromatic and flavored variations, including vanilla, bergamot (Earl Grey) and caramel.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a site founded by Marshall Malone that markets various types of teas. He started Teasyteas after closing of his cafe. He makes the most of enhancement of Teasyteas using the resources and funds produced from his 1st week sales.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com/