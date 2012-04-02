Fast Market Research recommends "Tea Global Corporate Strategy: Targeting White Space and Diversification" from Euromonitor International, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Major tea companies have seen their sales in developed markets slow, although this is being balanced by growth in emerging markets. Diversification is a common strategy adopted by major players. Unilever's comfortable leadership should not be a reason for complacency. Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) is minded to put expansion under a manageable scale.
Euromonitor International's Tea Global Corporate Strategy: Targeting White Space and Diversification global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
