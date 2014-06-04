Tea Has the Ability to Slow Down the Growth of Cancer Cells

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Chai tea is a centuries old tea that's been significant in many cultures all over the world. This rich tea that's traditionally sweetened with honey and milk which add not only to its zesty flavor but also to its health benefits. Chai is full of antioxidants from the tea leaves which help to enhance one’s immune system and avoid sickness. Not only does chai tea provide the health benefits but also the flavors added have extra health benefits which one will not see in other sorts of tea. Some spices that are usually added contain pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and cardamom.



China has been a strong force for eras as far as tea production is concerned. Its influence in popularizing tea globally is unmatchable. Over time, it's been providing variety of teas with distinctive flavor and appearance. All these teas are actually holding the globe fully. There's one such kind of tea, named oolong tea which holds the power of both tempting and mystifying others. One will never come across so many varieties in any sort of tea as in terms of its colors, shapes and fragrances.



Rooibos tea includes many anti-oxidants, which help to shield the human body in several methods. Two polyphenol anti-oxidants called nothofagin and aspalathin are present in large levels in this tea. These anti-oxidants protect the body by combating free radicals. These are unstable cells, which attack healthy tissues as a way to balance them. The polyphenols also provide anti-inflammatory qualities and may protect against cardiovascular disease.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a website started by Marshall Malone that promotes different kinds of teas. Marshall began Teasyteas after closing of his restaurant. Marshall makes the most of improvement of Teasyteas utilizing the assets and funds made from his 1st week sales.



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City: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Web site: http://www.teasyteas.com/