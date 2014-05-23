New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Total volume sales of tea declined by 2% in Austria in 2013, although this negative performance was in line with the -2% total volume CAGR recorded in the category over the entire review period. The positive value growth recorded in the category, meanwhile, represented a clear improvement on the negative growth recorded in the category over the course of the entire review period. Coffee remained the clear favourite hot drink of the majority of Austrian consumers and is widely consumed as an...
Euromonitor International's Tea in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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