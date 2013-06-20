"Tea in Dominican Republic" Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Per capita consumption of tea in the country remains among the lowest in Latin America, with tea priced considerably higher than coffee. It is believed that tea drinkers in the Dominican Republic tend to be higher-income consumers, expats and foreign tourists, all of whom are likely to frequent on-trade establishments to consume tea. Accordingly, the retail channel has been downgraded from US$5.2 million to US$1.8 million. This new figure has been estimated based on data from the Dominican...
Euromonitor International's Tea in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
