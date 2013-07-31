"Tea in Kazakhstan" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Sociological studies show that 99% of Kazakhstan's population drinks tea and half of these consumers drink more than four cups per day. According to the types of tea, preferences are divided - 69% drink black tea without any additives or flavours, and for the remaining consumers type does not matter. Among all tea-manufacturing countries, Kazakhstan consumers usually choose teas from China, India and Sri Lanka. At the same time, with a developing healthy trend, more consumers are drinking green...
Euromonitor International's Tea in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
