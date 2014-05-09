Fast Market Research recommends "Tea in Kazakhstan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Tea in Kazakhstan has reached maturity and this, coupled with low population growth, makes brisk volume sales growth difficult to achieve. This was the case throughout the review period. Nonetheless, changes were seen within tea, in terms of the retail volume sales shares accounted for by the various categories. For example, loose black standard tea saw a significant loss of retail volume sales share over the review period, as consumers migrated to tea bags black standard, black speciality tea,...
Euromonitor International's Tea in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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