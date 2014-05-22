New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Tea in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- During 2013 tea registered stronger retail volume and value growth than the previous year, driven mainly by the increasing custom of drinking tea after meals or when socialising. Also, tea is still considered medicinal and/ or beneficial for health and wellness, and the category benefited from the slight increase in importance of products offering these characteristics. Tea also benefited from sales of infusions through on-trade outlets such as restaurants and hotels, and the increasing number...
Euromonitor International's Tea in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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