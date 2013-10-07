"Tea in South Korea" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tea in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Tea had -2% decline in off-trade value sales, reaching Won220 billion in 2012. The market declined in the review period but the negative growth rate was becoming slower. Black tea showed stagnant movement whereas green tea was shrinking at a moderate pace. Fruit/herbal tea and instant tea contributed to tea overall with value growth of 3% and 5% each.
Euromonitor International's Tea in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tea Market in South Korea: Market Profile
- Tea Market in South Africa: Market Profile
- Market Focus - The Hot Drinks Market in South Korea, to 2016
- RTD Tea in South Korea
- Tea in South Africa
- Tea and Infusions in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Tea and Infusions in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Hot Tea Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- RTD Tea in South Africa