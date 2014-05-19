Fast Market Research recommends "Tea in Uzbekistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Tea benefits from phenomenal loyalty and traditional consumption habits among consumers in Uzbekistan. Although tea has never been grown or produced in Uzbekistan, it has historically been the main non-alcoholic beverage for Uzbek consumers. Tea is consumed during breakfast, lunch and dinner and it is consumed both hot and cold. In addition, Uzbek consumers drink tea regardless of the season.
Euromonitor International's Tea in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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