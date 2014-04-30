Tea Is a Drink with Infinite Health Benefits for People of Every Age Group

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Tea is among the earliest & natural drink in the world. Researchers who viewed polyphenols as natural ingredients in tea - discovered that they, together with caffeine particles, improve fat oxidation and energy consumption, which aid in losing extra fat and preserve a balanced body weight.



One research implies that subjects who take green tea and caffeine dropped on average 2.9 lbs more within 12 weeks, while retaining their regular diet. Additional studies demonstrate that consistent tea-drinkers have lower waist-line to hip proportions and body mass indices (BMIs) along with low body-fat as compared to non-tea drinkers. While black tea is very beneficial in avoiding heart attack issues.



Scientific researchers noticed that 30% of males in a placebo category developed to pro-state cancer, in contrast to just 9% of males who have been in a tea-formulated category. Additional cancers in which tea offers defensive health profits are cancers of lungs, breast, skin and gastrointestinal tract.



Yet another advantage of the polyphenols in green-tea contains enhancing bone quality and strength, especially for the people suffering from osteoporosis. Tea-drinking has been also proved to reduce the risk of hip fractures by 30% in women and men. Also consuming tea was identified to boost interest and focus on work.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a site founded by Marshall Malone that markets various types of teas. He started Teasyteas after closing of his cafe. He makes the most of enhancement of Teasyteas using the resources and funds produced from his 1st week sales.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com/