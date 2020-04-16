Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- The Tea Light Candles Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Tea Light Candles market are The Yankee Candle Co., Inc. (United States), PartyLite Gifts, Inc. (United States), Soyworx (United States), Yummi Candles (Canada), Blyth, Inc.(United States), Bolsius International BV (The Netherlands), Colonial Candle (United States), Candle-lite(United States), Gies Kerzen GmbH (Germany), Vollmar GmbH (Germany), China King King Candles (China), Gold Canyon Candles (Canada) and Hollowick, Inc. (United States).



Tea Light Candles are candles in a thin metal or plastic cup so that the candle can liquefy completely while lit. These candles are typically small, circular, wider than their height and inexpensive. These candles are easier to use and less messy. The increasing use of the small white or colored or scented tea light candles has driven the market globally.



Market Drivers

- Growing Urbanization and Increasing Disposable Incomes

- Increasing Use of Colored Tea Light Candles to Enhance the Surrounding View



Market Trend

- Changing The Lifestyle Of People In Growing Economies



Restraints

- High Raw Material Costs

- Less Durable Products



Opportunities

- Demand For Scented and Organic Tea Light Candles

- Low Cost of Products



Challenges

- Presence of Many Local Competitors



The Global Tea Light Candles segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Circle Shaped, Heart-Shaped, Other), Application (Home, Commercial), Material Type (Soy Wax, Paraffin Wax, Synthetic, Palm Wax, Beeswax, Other)



The Global Tea Light Candles Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Tea Light Candles market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Tea Light Candles Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Tea Light Candles Market:

The report highlights Tea Light Candles market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Tea Light Candles, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Tea Light Candles Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



