Tea Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2026:Barry's Tea Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Inc, ITO en Ltd.

India secures top position in the production of tea after China. Tea found in India is categorized into 3 types namely Assam tea (highest cultivation), Darjeeling tea (Superior quality tea) and Nilgiri tea (subtle and gentle flavors). India is largest producer and major consumer of tea. Of the total production, India accounts for 3/4th domestic consumption of tea. In 2016, India produced 1,267.36 million kg of tea, all being available for packaging in one or the other forms. India also exports tea and in 2017 the total tea exports increased by 6.3%. Major tea importing countries in 2017 were Russia, United States, United Kingdom, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Morocco, Japan, France, UAE, Canada, Vietnam, Netherlands, and Kazakhstan. The growing demand for tea for its aroma and quality is majorly driving the India tea industry. Major tea production regions, Assam and Darjeeling, are undergoing through the border stress that negatively impacts the tea industry. Moreover, India has experienced the declining trend in tea industry in 2017, majorly due to the government policies such as GST and Demonetization, but in the coming years from 2018, the tea industry is expected to remerge and flourish.



The key players profiled in the report include Associated British Foods Plc., Barry's Tea Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Inc, ITO EN, Ltd., Mcleod Russel India Limited, Nestle S.A., TaeTea, Tata Global Beverages, The Republic of Tea, Inc., And Unilever Group



Tea is the most commonly consumed drink with several health benefits. The aromatic beverage is made via processing and fermentation of Camellia Sinensis plant leaves. It contains potential antioxidants known as flavonoids, which stabilize harmful free radicals in the body. In addition, tea comprises vitamins C, K, B12, B6, & E; trace amount of potassium, manganese, magnesium, & calcium minerals; and different amino acids such as L-theanine. Several studies and researches on tea suggest that it prevents cancer, lowers cholesterol, facilitates weight loss, and enhances immunity. Primarily, tea can be categorized into black and green tea based on the degree of fermentation or oxidation.



The growth of the tea market is driven by increase in health-related concerns of people, which is shifting their attention from carbonated drinks to tea. Furthermore, rise in café culture, growth in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, high cost of production, and increase in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of new flavor & variety are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion the market.



- By Type

o Green Tea

o Black Tea

o Oolong Tea

o Fruit/Herbal Tea

o Others



- By Packaging

o Plastic Containers

o Loose Tea

o Paperboards

o Aluminum Tins

o Tea Bags



- By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Online Stores

o Others



- By Application

o Residential

o Commercial



The tea market has been segmented based on type, packaging, distribution channel, application, and Region. By type, the market is divided into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, fruit/herbal tea, and others. On the basis of packaging, it is fragmented into plastic containers, loose tea (packets & pouches), paperboards, aluminum tins, and tea bags. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Applications covered in the study include residential and commercial. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Black, green, and herbal teas are the most preferred product types among consumers across the globe. Green tea is known for its antioxidant properties hence is increasingly consumed by pregnant women, health conscious people, and older population. Oolong tea is the mixture of both black and green tea and is found effective for preventing high blood cholesterol levels and type 2 diabetes. The product is highly popular in China and Japan. Green and herbal teas such as chamomile and jasmine are also widely used as a remedy for blemish-free skin and healthy hair thereby propelling the product demand



Key questions answered in this India Tea Industry Outlook Report :

- What is the total market size by 2025 and what would be the expected growth rate of market?

- What is the total revenue per segment and region in 2015-16 and what would be the expected revenue per segment and region over the forecast period?

- What are the key market trends?

- What are the factors which are driving this market?

- What are the major barriers to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities for the existing and entry level players?

- What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?



Growing acceptance of tea instead of aerated drinks, especially among health conscious consumers is a major factor encouraging the market growth. The low caffeine and high antioxidant content make tea a suitable beverage for the consumers of all age. Rising demand for the product is projected to encourage innovation in the market. For instance, recently, Twinings launched its Superblends in seven blends, namely, Sleep, Energise, Glow, Defence, Detox, Matcha, and Turmeric.



Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe have a high product penetration, where the product is widely consumed on a daily basis as an affordable beverage suitable for consumers from all socio-economic groups. Black tea is considered to be the most popular product type consumed across all regions as it has anti-spasmodic, anti-allergic, and anti-viral properties. Mindfull, Inc. recently introduced two ready-to-drink organic electrolyte tea brands, namely, Vibe and Gaiam.



