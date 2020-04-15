Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Tea Polyphenols Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Tea Polyphenols industry.

Increasing consumption rates along with rising health awareness for nutraceutical food & beverages will propel tea polyphenols demand. This growing demand can be ascribed to its nutritive benefits and unique flavor with its flexibility to be incorporated in wide range of food and beverage products. It is also rich in antioxidant and EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) component, thus boosting global demand.



Global tea polyphenol market from direct selling distribution is predicted to witness significant gains at over 6% during estimated timeframe. Sellers' market the product in numerous ways including incorporating them in diverse food and beverage products owing to attract different strata of consumers.



Acceptance of tea polyphenols owing to rising youth population and their purchasing power contributes to a major share in sales. It is usually consumed as a beverage though the product is also incorporated into snacks and cookies, thus driving market growth.



- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- DuPont

- Ajinomoto OmniChem

- Sabinsa Corporation

- FutureCeuticals

- Martin Bauer Group

- ARJUNA NATURAL EXTRACTS LIMITED

- Cymbio

- INDENA SPA

- Berkem

- Amax NutraSource Inc.

- Sun Time Tea Company

- Shaanxi Dongyu Tea

- Tea's Me Company

- Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Co



Higher prices of green tea polyphenols compared to other beverages including oolong and black tea with little buyer awareness towards product might hinder industry growth. Other restrictive factors include high production cost incurred owing to environmental and transportation with being a labor-intensive industry. This can be overpowered by increasing capital by industry players to expand their product portfolio.

Green tea polyphenols industry size from cosmetic application may observe gains up to 6.5% in the estimated timeframe. Global organic cosmetic industry was valued at 12.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 7%. The extracts are utilized in cosmetic products due to its antioxidant abilities for detoxifying from free radicals and treating dull & dry skin. Changing preferences of consumers for organic toner, moistures, and face serums would drive tea extract product demand.



Global oolong tea polyphenols industry size is projected to exceed USD 60 million in the estimated timeframe. The growth can be attributed to product and utilization in niche application followed by high product pricing. It is considered of fine quality due to its semi-fermented nature. It contains EGCG, L-theanine which reduces risk of cancer due to its antioxidant properties, thus boosting industry size.

