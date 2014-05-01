Tea: the Most Popular Drink & the Well-Known Beverage for Its Health Benefits

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Tea bags constitute about 95% of tea revenue in US nowadays. These teabags however have the cheapest tea accessible, creating a bit more than the usual brown-colored fluid. Since teabags are often produced from the opposite i.e. low grade teas, for example tea dust and leaf fanning’s. Fannings and dust are smaller bits of tea, so that they are in large quantities than entire leaves. A bigger area means more possibilities for that vital oils (which creates tea tasty and fragrant) to escape, making the tea stale and dull. Quality is the main problem with common teabags.



For this reasons loose tea is generally considered far better than teabags. Loose leaf teas are the teas that are not made in a teabag. It has space for water to be absorbed by the tea leaves and enlarge as they infuse, whenever one steep loose-leaf tea. This enables the water to flow via the leaves and remove a broad range of minerals, vitamins, aromas and flavors from tea leaves.



When people buy loose leaf tea, they get the whole package with all their essential oils unchanged and original flavor. In contrast, the tea leaves that one got in tea bags are tea dust and leaf fragments left during the picking and processing of the tea leaves. Tea dust and the dried leaf fragments packed into tea bags do not contains the vital oils present in the loose leaf and are usually of greatly inferior quality when compared with loose tea leaves.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a site founded by Marshall Malone that markets various types of teas. He started Teasyteas after closing of his cafe. He makes most of the enhancement of Teasyteas using the resources and funds produced from his 1st week sales.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com/