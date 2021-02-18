Tea Tourisms: How Market Leaders Have Reacted in Current Scenario?

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- Global Tea Tourisms Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Seven Cups (United States), Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms, LLC (Japan), Little Tree Tea(United States), TAO TEA LEAF (Canada), ZEALONG (New Zealand), REFORMATION TOURS, LLC(United Kingdom), The Hutong (China), Yun Tai Shan Camellia Tourism Group (China), Little Tree Tea (Japan) and World Tea Tours(Darjeeling) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research coverage are The Mark T. Wendell Tea Company (United States), Empire Tea Services LLC (United States) and Tealet (India).



Tourism is one of the world's largest industries, tourists from all over the world visit developing countries such as India, China and others every year to witness quality tea cultivation. Tea tourism refers to the art of travelling around the world in the quest for pleasure that comes with exposure to tracts of green tea farm. Tourism offers the opportunity to visit production sites and experience local Tea cultures and tea traditions. Tea tourism is described as being related to the consumption of the Tea history, traditions, products and culture of a destination. The knowledge regarding tea tourism is booming as tourism is motivated by an interest in the history, traditions and consumption of the beverage, tea across the globe.



Market Trend

- Tea heritage and the tea industry in relation to tourism

- Tea Tourism is An Emerging Trend



Market Drivers

- The Demand increases, so do the options for tea estates and plantations that cater to tea lovers' need

- Majority were influenced by online information and colloquialism



Opportunities

- Travel agents worldwide have seized on the opportunity to promote tea tourism

- The gradual development of the tourism sector, people willing to engage in new tourism experiences and concepts as niche tourism emerged as a new concept



Restraints

- High cost associated with the packages type of tea tourism



Challenges

- Lack of Availability of proper transportation system



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Tea Tourisms market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period.



The Tea Tourisms market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Tea Tourisms Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Tea Tourisms Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Tea Tourisms Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Tea Tourisms Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Tea Tourisms Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Tea Plantation Visit, Factory Tour, Tea Picking, Tea Appreciation, Tea Tasting), Application (Tea Lovers, Traveller, Researchers, Others), Tourism types (Domestic Tourism, Inbound Tourism, Outbound Tourism), Travel type (Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Others))

5.1 Global Tea Tourisms Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Tea Tourisms Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Tea Tourisms Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Tea Tourisms Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Tea Tourisms Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Tea Tourisms Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



