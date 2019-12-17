Teach English Online with TheDigitalTeachers.com

New Taipei, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- TheDigitalTeachers.com, the free multipurpose education site helps English teachers, instructors and trainers teach English online. The site offers useful information on where to teach and where to apply. Teachers can apply to Cambly, a platform that brings ESL teacher and students together; Palfish, a mobile app connecting the teachers and Chinese students; and Magic Ears, an online learning platform for students aged between 4 and 12. All these platforms offer excellent pay $9 to $30 dollar per session. Teachers can now teach from the comfort of their homes or anywhere. They can plan their own sessions and set their schedules according to their comfort. Each of the above mentioned platforms create a unified learning material and slides which can be used by the teachers for teaching. They design their lesson plans according to the student group so that the teachers can make their sessions effective. TheDigitalTeachers.com offers reviews and articles along with the positive and negative aspects while choosing a particular platform. The platform also guides the teachers throughout the application process to trial lessons.



TheDigitalTeachers.com based at New Taipei City, Taiwan was started in 2012 as digiteachers.com and has been rebranded earlier this year. The platform helps English teachers from across the world teach English online.



