Teacher Travel Organization Global Exploration for Educators Organization Named Top Rated by GreatNonprofits

Ardmore, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- GreatNonprofits has recently named the teacher travel organization Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO) Top Rated in 2012 based upon participant reviews. With an average rating of four and a half stars of a possible five stars, GEEO stands out as a phenomenal program that it’s participants love. The Top-rated award is only given to the top 1% of the non-profit organizations that GreatNonprofits reviews.



This prestigious award reflects how quickly GEEO has emerged as an highly effective organization.



Citing unbelievable experiences coupled with highly knowledgeable guides, teachers raved about GEEO's travel opportunities for teachers . Said teacher Jocelyn Luettgen from Seattle, Washington, the experience was "life- changing." Many of the teachers who travelled with GEEO expressed that they had travelled on multiple programs in a variety of countries and would like to join future teacher travel programs.



Founded in 2007, GEEO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which offers discounted teacher travel programs to allow educators to take their travel experiences home to their classroom. Using the experiences gained across the world, GEEO hopes these teachers will be able to expand students' minds. GEEO provides participating teachers with materials to bring into the classroom following their trip to help their students gain a more global worldview. These valuable experiences can spark children's imaginations and instill a sense of global community in students.



With over 21 teacher travel programs offered during the summer of 2013, GEEO is taking 274 educators on learning excursions that span the globe from Asia to South America. Teachers are presented with learning materials to prepare them for their excursion and a knowledgeable guide to accompany their trip. Within a structured program, GEEO also provides the freedom to explore the region. Groups range from 6 to 16 teachers all exploring the same region with a guide. This adventurous program offers teachers a safe way to explore the world outside their doorstep with fellow educators.



GEEO will be announcing it’s 2014 programs this September. Educators interested in joining future programs offering summer travel for teachers are encouraged to visit www.geeo.org to explore the variety of programs available.



About Global Exploration for Educators Organization

GEEO was founded in 2007 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to provide affordable world travel for teachers. GEEO works with organizations that provide travel grants for teachers as well as with individual educators who simply want to broaden their knowledge and experience. GEEO provides affordable summer travel for teachers and teacher tours that are designed to allow educators to bring their knowledge back to their classrooms and communities, expanding the minds and hearts of those who visit other cultures as well as those they touch.



For More Information: http://www.geeo.org