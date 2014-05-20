Teaching Children to Embrace the Delight in Daily Transitions Is "Child's Play" with Two Complementary Books from Kids Yoga Stories

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Helping children to awaken energized and to relax at bedtime are often challenging tasks for parents. Waking energized and enjoying calm, restorative sleep are closely connected. Parents can now easily create delightful daily transitioning experiences for children using two complementary books from Kids Yoga Stories.



In the newly released Hello, Bali - A Kids Yoga Island Adventure Book, children begin the day with yoga poses designed to invigorate the mind and body. These activities help kids maximize the potential of their day. And getting a restful night’s sleep is key to being productive in the morning. In Good Night, Animal World - A Kids Yoga Bedtime Story, kids learn easy and calming yoga poses designed to inspire their imaginations, release pent-up energy, and reduce stress. Kids also learn to embrace quiet time through a healthy and calming transitional experience.



This magical combination of energizing and calming yoga creates a positive foundation for health, academic performance, and emotional well-being. These two complementary Kids Yoga Stories provide additional learning opportunities while creating an enjoyable yoga experience.



Kids Yoga Stories immerse children in yoga-inspired learning adventures, where kids can take full advantage of the healthy benefits of yoga and exercise while absorbing engaging educational content in an entertaining and inspiring way. Parents can also nurture additional "teaching moments" by consulting the List of Kids Yoga poses and the Parent-Teacher Guide included with each interactive children's book.



About Giselle Shardlow

Giselle Shardlow is the author of Kids Yoga Stories. Her yoga-inspired children’s books get children moving, learning, and having fun. Giselle draws from her experiences as a teacher, traveler, yogi, and mom to write the stories found at www.kidsyogastories.com and on Amazon worldwide. "I have always been passionate about working with children and addressing child literacy, obesity, and stress. My goal is to write stories that make reading fun. Combined with movement, the stories thoroughly engage children as they laugh, express themselves, and stretch their imaginations."



Media Contact:

Giselle Shardlow

Kids Yoga Stories

giselle@kidsyogastories.com

Boston, MA

http://www.kidsyogastories.com