Team Building Boosts Office Morale

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Corporations worldwide are relying on team building as an effective tool to build confidence and trust among employees. Management is willing to invest a great deal of time and effort in this pursuit in order to build long-term sustainability within the office environment. To fulfill this desire and to help corporations both big and small make the best use of their assets, Philly Hops, a very successful corporate team building company has come into the limelight.



The company is well known for its innovative and interactive team building activities including exercises and games that build team spirit. The company has in a long association with some of the well-known names of the business world and has inspired employees from these companies to contribute to their company’s growth by building morale and inspiring collaboration.



In fact, their efforts in this regard have been so successful that many companies have endorsed the activities, after seeing substantial results. One of their clients in a testimonials stated, “Our team greatly enjoyed the event. Philly Hops delivered way beyond our expectations.”



Philly Hops adopts the most current tools in team building but even so manages to keep the essence of the exercises fun and entertaining. Some of their clients include Ikea, Toys R Us, Campbell Soup, M & M Mars, Bristol Myers Squibb, WaWa, Starbucks, GMAC Mortgage, University of Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial, AstraZeneca, PayPal, TV Guide, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and many more.



To find out more about the company and their corporate packages log on to http://phillyhops.com/



Media Contact



Philly Hops Ltd

2357 E. Harold St.,

Philadelphia, PA

215 426-5644