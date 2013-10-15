Team Building Company Magnovo Training Group Welcomes Colette Johnston to Its Team

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Magnovo Training Group, a professional development and team building company, recently announced the addition of a new member, Colette Johnston, to its team. Johnston, a corporate specialist who focuses on building soft skills related to effective leadership, presentation skills, and executive presence, will work closely with business leaders to define workplace needs, provide communication techniques, and influence change.



“Magnovo Training Group is thrilled to have Colette Johnston join our growing company,” said Rob Jackson, the president of the company. “Colette brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge. She is a seasoned professional when it comes to working with clients and assessing their workshop needs.”



For over 15 years, Johnston has helped organizations and their team members build cultures of sustainable learning, leadership training, and team work. Due to her experience with owning several successful businesses and working with a variety of companies—ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations—Johnston understands the unique challenges that face each individual market segment.



Johnston also brings an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility to her business partnerships with charity team building exercises. In 2001, she first experienced charity team building workshops like bike building and derived great enjoyment from watching a corporate executive build a bike which was then given to a child in the local community. Her approach stresses the importance of learning about the organization’s business environment, and creating long-lasting relationships with clients that can extend across departments and countries.



“It's refreshing to be working with Magnovo Training Group, a company where customization and responding to client's needs is the key focus,” stated Johnston, who is known for her professional and prompt communication. “The client experience is important to me—from initial inquiry through the workshop, I want them to know I'm there to hold their hand and make sure they got what they came looking for in the first place.”



Magnovo Training Group’s professionals strive to inspire positive change for all of its clients through customized and relevant workshops. The company tailors each workshop to its clients needs in an effort to teach fundamental soft skills necessary to stay ahead in today’s marketplace, inspire leaders, and develop teams. Magnovo Training Group also emphasizes philanthropy: each of its team building workshops contribute to the community.



Individuals interested in learning more about Magnovo Training Group and its services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Magnovo Training Group

Magnovo Training Group is a professional development and team building company delivering workshops across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company offers workshops that focus on leadership, public speaking tips and team building activities. The company has gathered an energized group of soft-skills experts from diverse backgrounds to create custom workshops for their clients. For more information, please visit http://magnovo.com