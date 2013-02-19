Fun Team Building Ask: What Is the Make Up of a Nuclear Engineer

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- On February 5th approximately 20 Nuclear Power Engineers and C-Level Managers from all over the world, gathered at a private outdoor adventure rope course near Atlanta for a team building day led by Larry Lipman, owner of Fun Team Building.



These individuals come to Atlanta for an intensive five-week training and certification program. Since they do not know each other, the managers at National Academy for Nuclear Training believe it is beneficial to have participants come together at the outdoor adventure ropes course to start the process of building relationships, trust, and collaboration that will help them through the five-week program.



Lipman has been training engineers since 2004 and states the following, “It is great to see the transformation of 20 strangers who do not know each other at 8 AM and are on their way to being best friends by 4 PM.”



Here are some of the testimonials from the February 5th training:



“Larry is great!”



“This is the least stressful day I have had in a long time.”



“Larry knows his stuff and is a great coach.”



“He provided good insights and team building.”



“Larry is very observant and able to share meaningful and impactful insights.”



“We had great exercises and I will recommend Fun Team Building to everyone at my station.”



“Wow! Larry was phenomenal!”



About Fun Team Building

Fun Team Building is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Owner Larry Lipman is a success coach who specializes in facilitating activities that lead to creative problem solving and teamwork. The Low Ropes Course, combined with analogous indoor activities, provide fun and engaging team building activities for participants. For more information about Fun Team Building, check out their website at www.funteambuilding.com or call Lipman at 770-333-3303.