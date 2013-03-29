Want Excellence in Education? How Team Building Promotes Empowered Educators

Nassau, Bahamas -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- On Thursday, February 21, 2013, 55 Principals and Vice-Principals from the Southeastern District of the Bahamas gathered for a one-day interactive workshop with the intention of empowering administrators, sharing leadership strategies, and having fun!



Larry Lipman, owner of Fun Team Building was asked to lead this workshop and provide participants with a variety of activities where they would come together, engage in each activity and then Lipman would debrief them.



Lipman stated, “The purpose of these teacher workshops is to appreciate our differences, choose our attitudes, embrace change, and learn powerful activities for the classroom.”



Here are some of the testimonials from the day:



“I particularly liked how you (Lipman) used multiple games to teach leadership principles and concepts. It was FUN!”



“The seminar was the best! It was fun and motivational.”



“The administrators totally enjoyed this new revolution of presenting workshops.”



“As a result of your seminar, I am growing daily into a more positive thinker than I ever was before!”



From the person who hired Lipman came the following comment, “My administrators are so motivated!”



About Fun Team Building

Fun Team Building is based near Atlanta, Georgia. Owner Larry Lipman is a success coach who specializes in facilitating activities that lead to creative problem solving and teamwork.