Team Cane Fitness Is All Set to Expand Its Physical Training Center to Gilbert

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Team Cane Fitness, a prominent fitness training center, is now expanding their personal training center to Gilbert, Arizona in the coming months. Team Cane Fitness is known for its advanced and result-based personal training methods. It has been rendering exceptional service by giving the best of training programs to people who want to lose the extra flab and look healthy. The expansion of the personal training business to Gilbert has come in as a delight to those in the Gilbert region.



Following the right health and fitness regime is absolutely important and it needs to be understood that only a good personal training center can provide proper guidance. The personal training center should be well equipped to suit the multiple exercise regimes. Team Cane Fitness understands this very well and has come up with an exceptional range of fitness programs that assures to keep the trainees looking and feeling healthy.



Be it beginner or that of elite athletes, Team Cane Fitness has a specialized, customized training program for one and all. Ty Cane is the owner of Team Cane Fitness and is considered to be one of the best nutritionist and trainer on a global scale.



The Chandler Personal Training center has the latest and advanced equipment and has been catering to the fitness requirements for those in the Chandler region. Now, the facility is expanding to Gilbert, yet another region in Arizona as part of the physical fitness center’s expansion activity. Diet plans are also included in the fitness training program and the Gilbert Personal Training provides for the best of diet programs that helps lose weight and keep the body trim.



The 12 week program offered by Team Cane Fitness helps one achieve exemplary results as the program is customized to suit one’s health and body requirements.



One of the customers, Jen H., says about Team Cane Fitness’ food plan, “I have been using Team Cane’s Food Plan for the past two years and have had amazing results. It is a very easy to follow plan with more than enough food…I never felt hungry!!! The plan gives you a wide variety of food to choose from so I don’t feel deprived.”



For more information related to Team Cane Fitness and Gilbert Personal Training, visit us at: http://www.teamcanefitness.com