Team Dauntless Looks to Raise $50,000 via Indiegogo to Trace the World's Food Supply with NFC Smart Phones

Renton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Traceability is critical to the world-wide effort of ensuring that the food we eat is fresh, safe, and supplied by reputable farms. When we know where food is coming from,we can keep the farmer and supply chain accountable to meet or exceed governmental standards against substandard crops and food borne diseases. Some traceability exists today but new regulations and consumer pressure is pushing the supply chains toward a more granular understanding of where the food comes from and where it is going.



This project will help Dauntless develop a solution which will replace many of the manual processes in place today with modern smart phone technology, NFC tags, and automated reporting in the supply chain from farm to port. With this kind of accountability, the expectation is that more of the product will make it to processing, the farmer will be paid more appropriately, and the supply will more accurately reflect the harvest.



For this effort, Dauntless will use NFC enabled smart phones, durable and weatherproof product tags, and commodity specific software components to enable tracing, electronic payments, agricultural training, orchard mapping, and other optional functionality. Since some 3rd world farmers have little to no education, the field application will be designed to present information through pictogram and audio clues while it provides real time tracing, reporting, and Geo-positioning of commodities up the supply chain.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1jCtgUg