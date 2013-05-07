Team Extremus Runner Jonathan Kibet Podium Finishes for Black and Goal Charities

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Elite marathoner Jonathan Kibet from Kenya ran to a podium finish this Sunday during the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Kibet was one of the favorites during today's race because of his world class performances and affinity for Steeler fandom. As this is Kibet's debut on American soil, Kibet's decisive finish marks a successful entry into future USA racing.



Kibet is supported by Team Extremus [www.goextremus.com] and Black and Goal [www.facebook.com/blackandgoal] Top management for Team Extremus and Black and Goal are all Pittsburgh natives that wanted to give back to their roots. The Pittsburgh Marathon 'Free Kibet' project marks the public debut of Black and Goal. When Jonathan Kibet crossed the finish line, announcements were made to the marathon public with the endorsement of Pittsburgh Steeler Safety, Ryan Clark. Black and Goal benefits from efforts made through Power30 [www.facebook.com/powerthirty]. Currently, Extremus and Power30 have just successfully completed co-marketing events at Niketown Las Vegas and Scottsdale, we tend towards the extraordinary side of sports and inspiration as that remains the intersect in our philosophy towards charitable giving; Black and Goal also features people with passion for fitness and community service thus ushering a new type of persona for the men and women of Pittsburgh.



Extremus, LLC is a premier full-service sports marketing & management company devoted to maximizing brand performance for global extreme sports and active lifestyle industry leaders. By heightening brand awareness and developing sound marketing strategies, Extremus creates innovative business solutions for today’s distinctive extreme sports leaders. We dedicate ourselves to marketing, promoting and negotiating contracts for our extraordinary clients.



About Jonathan Kipkosgei Kibet

Jonathan Kipkosgei Kibet is an elite marathoner from Kenya. He has demonstrated world-class performances and holds a personal best marathon of 2:11:38 and 63:16 for a half marathon. Jonathan has competed in Spain, India, Portugal, Slovakia, Italy, China and Belgium. He currently trains with a group of 30 other athletes in his home country of Kenya. Jonathan’s interests include watching football and he’s also deeply involved in humanitarian efforts. He helps the few orphans who stay with him to continue their schooling and ensure a good future. Jonathan’s life goal includes helping those who are most disadvantaged in society.



Black and Goal promotes and donates to charities that Pittsburgh fans support. Black and Goal donates food and other resources to shelters every week, creates program, products, and events for community outreach and fundraising efforts.