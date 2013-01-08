Team IT Emerging as the Best IT Support Company in Melbourne

Mulgrave, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- “Thank you for providing such a quick response. I just want to add note that all the staff at Team IT is really professional and have very good technical knowledge we are impressed with your services.” reviewed one of many satisfied customers of Team IT.



Team IT is well known to provide the best IT consultant services in Melbourne. Now with huge mouth to mouth publicity, it is fast emerging as a reliable name in Melbourne. It is turning out to be the best IT support company in Melbourne in Australia.



The sole aim and existence of Team IT is to help their customers achieve their business objectives with the help of the most advanced, cost effective IT solutions and best cutting edge technological IT support in Melbourne CBD.



The expert and impressive services from Team IT i.e. computer network services is reliable as it provides Cisco, Juniper and Microsoft certified engineers for the job. It is capable of designing/redesigning and installing the whole new network. Providing the best network support in Melbourne with its various firewalls services, Team IT surely is the best network service provider among various computer network services in Melbourne.



The other IT services offered by the expert team is onsite and remote IT support, server and desktop support, fixed cost managed services, backup and disaster recovery, maintenance and monitoring services, SPAM protection, etc. amongst others. Coming from trained and experienced professionals, these services are known for assured results.



About Team IT

Their main business as IT consultants is to provide computer repair services onsite and remote IT support to small and medium business in Melbourne. Providing the best IT support, IT solutions and customer service to their clients, Team IT, Melbourne often exceeds customer’s expectations by providing them best customer service, computer repair service, IT solutions and IT support. They have Microsoft, Cisco and HP certified engineers on-board to provide best IT consultant services & IT support services, etc. in Melbourne.



IT support services at http://www.team-it.com.au can be requested calling at 1800 832 648 / 0390173198



Name of Spokesperson: Preetinder Singh

Place of Release: Melbourne Australia

Complete Address with Zipcode: Suit 15, 5A Hartnett Close VIC 3170

Telephone No: 03 90173198

Fax No: 03 86486811

Mail ID: info@team-it.com.au

Website URL: http://www.team-it.com.au