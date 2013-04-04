Team-It Offering the Most Effective Fixed Cost Managed Services

Mulgrave, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The organization has brought in the most valuable fixed cost managed services to its clients in Melbourne. Regarding the new offer, a spokesperson says, “We provide true fixed cost IT support and proactive maintenance services to our clients. There are no contracts involved. You simply pay us per month on per computer base. Fixed cost managed services is based on proactive approach rather than traditional break fixed model.”



Some features associated with the new plan include Fixed cost for IT management, Unlimited on site and Remote Support, Unlimited Telephone Support, Free Audit and Inventory, Increase productivity, 24 X 7 x 365 Monitoring, Preventative Maintenance, Patch Management, Monthly Performance Report, etc. amongst others.



Team-IT, the most reliable and trusted IT support company in Melbourne, offers solution for problems ranging from minor problems to recovery of the lost data on server and desktop. Professional solution of the clients’ problems has helped the Team-IT evolve as the most reliable IT support provider in the city.



One amongst their many satisfied clients, Mr. Scott Palmer of Parker Design was tired of searching for the best IT support company in the Melbourne for his company that deals in graphic design. Mr. Palmer needed the IT support that is reliable and responses quickly to solve his IT problems decided to hire Team-It.



Describing his experience with Team-IT, Mr. Palmer said, “I thank Team-IT for responding so quickly and bringing our servers back to life.” He further added, “I really appreciate the dedication and professionalism Team IT have shown. I would recommend Team IT to anyone out there looking for their IT support services.”



Apart from providing desktop and server support Team-It is also known for providing best onsite, remote and networking IT support in Melbourne. This IT support company in Melbourne has clients list like The University of Melbourne, IIMA, Sonsbeek, Foreman Hotels, etc. amongst others and carved a niche for its services. Since its inception Team-IT has become the most preferred IT support in Melbourne CBD.



About Team IT

Team IT is a group of consultants who provide onsite repair services and remote IT support to small and medium business in Melbourne. Their only goal is to provide the best IT support, IT solutions and customer service to their clients with the help of the team comprising of Microsoft, Cisco and HP certified engineers.



http://www.team-it.com.au



P: 1800 832 648

F: 03 8648 6811

Team-IT Pty. Ltd.

Suite 22, 5A Hartnett Close,

Mulgrave, VIC 3170