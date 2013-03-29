Team-It Offers Best Onsite and Remote IT Support in Melbourne

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Team-IT, the most reliable and trusted IT support company in Melbourne, offers reliable services to its clients. It is the best onsite and remote IT support in Melbourne provider as it caters the requirements from small to large organizations indiscriminately.



For instance, the company provides onsite and remote technical support services to clients for their applications that include Microsoft Office Suit, Microsoft CRM, Maximizer, ACT, MYOB, QuickBooks, MYOB Retail Manager, etc. amongst others.



Spokesperson for Team-IT said, “We can provide onsite and remote IT support with guaranteed response time so that we are there when you need us the most.” He further added “We are not like any other IT company who turn on their clock as they step in to customer’s premise. We build long term relationship with our customer and really care for their business.”



When asked about the benefits of remote services, the spokesperson explained “We can provide IT support services directly on your PCs from our own office without having to send a technician on-site through the use of remote IT support. This will help in reducing both cost and time of the clients.”



Apart from providing onsite and remote support, Team-IT is also known for providing best desktop, server and network IT support to the clients in Melbourne. This company providing IT support in Melbourne has clients list which includes the like of The University of Melbourne, IIMA, Sonsbeek, Foreman Hotels, etc. amongst others and carved a niche for its services.



“Finding IT support for all your IT needs in Melbourne? Team-IT is the solution for it,” the representative of the organization declares.



About Team IT

Team IT is a group of consultants who provide onsite repair services and remote IT support to small and medium business in Melbourne. Their only goal is to provide the best IT support, IT solutions and customer service to their clients with the help of the team comprising of Microsoft, Cisco and HP certified engineers.



http://www.team-it.com.au



P: 1800 832 648

F: 03 8648 6811

Team-IT Pty. Ltd.

Suite 22, 5A Hartnett Close,

Mulgrave, VIC 3170