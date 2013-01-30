Team IT Presents Microsoft and Cisco Certified IT Engineers for Network Support in Melbourne

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Team IT is one of the leading Melbourne’s IT Solutions, Computer Repair and Network Support Company. It has a team of Microsoft, Juniper and Cisco certified experienced IT professionals to provide high-quality IT consultant services in Melbourne to small and medium business. Specializing in IT support services in Melbourne it offers onsite and remote options for clients.



According to a company official “We can provide onsite and remote IT support with guaranteed response time so that we are there when you need us the most. We are not like any other IT companies who turn on their clock as they step in to customer’s premise. We build long term relationship with our customer and we really care for their business.” We offer our services of Network Support in Melbourne and Central Business District (CBD) Greater Melbourne's metropolitan.



Team IT also offers expert network management, with a team of certified engineers who are capable of redesigning or installing the complete new network, install wireless network, create VPN and remote access and VOIP services. It ensures that networks are designed carefully by keeping fundamentals of networking in front. The company is extremely security conscious and takes extra safety measures when configuring access points and always uses the latest encryption methods for the customer’s network management.



The company has years of experience as an IT support company in Melbourne and provides secured Computer Network Services in Melbourne as well as IT Support in Melbourne CBD area. They offer customers complete audit of their network security that involves both physical security of the server onsite, switches or wireless access points and checking every rule in the firewall and firewalls software.



The company’s motto “Because we consider your business loss as our loss” has made them very popular with their customers who with their services have increased their performances, thereby achieving high growth and increased ROI.



About Team IT

Team-IT is a group of IT professionals in Melbourne dedicated to delivering complete technical IT solutions & manage IT services. Formed in 2005 in Melbourne Team-IT’s main goal is to create best IT solutions by combining individual technical and customer service strengths. It provides cost-effective IT solutions according to customers’ needs. The company not only looks after Systems Hardware, Software, Network, Security and Application Services but also provides IT consultancy in Melbourne & IT services for future growth and development.



IT support services at www.team-it.com.au can be requested calling at 1800 832 648 / 0390173198



Name of Spokesperson: Preetinder Singh

Place of Release: Melbourne Australia

Complete Address with Zipcode: Suit 15, 5A Hartnett Close VIC 3170

Telephone No: 03 90173198

Fax No: 03 86486811

Mail ID: info@team-it.com.au

Website URL: www.team-it.com.au