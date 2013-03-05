Team IT Receives Accolades for Providing Best Ad-Hoc IT Support in Melbourne

Mulgrave, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Team IT, known as one of the best IT support companies in Melbourne has thoroughly praised by its innumerable customers for providing the most reliable services. There are hundreds of testimonials that are evidence of the fact that the company has been able to deliver best business IT support in Melbourne.



One satisfied client, Kanwar Singh of Schrader Singh and Company was once facing extensive trouble with network and was desperately looking for a reliable server and desktop support in Melbourne, after trying many IT support companies, he came to Team IT and was relieved.



According to Mr Singh, “Team IT, with their expert team, literally solved their network issue within specific time.” He thanks the organization and says, “Thank you Team IT for managing our network proactively. We really appreciate the work you have put in to bring back this network up to scratch.”



In other reviews for its business IT support in Melbourne, Team IT received favorable words from the director of ANZUK Teachers, Mr Daniel Mundey. He has been quoted saying, “Since signing up with Team IT for our IT and Network Support we have maintained our competitive advantage, saved costs and enhanced productivity of our staff and our office operations.”



Along with the praises for their network support has also received positive responses for their services for remote and onsite IT support in Melbourne. This Melbourne IT support company has also excelled in providing various IT solution services related to fixed cost management, backup and disaster recovery, maintenance and monitoring, SPAM protection, etc. amongst others.



If one wants to find the best IT support in Melbourne, such compliments clearly suggest hiring Team IT for every sort of IT-related issue. This IT support company in Melbourne has also served many renowned organizations like The University of Melbourne, IIMA, Sonsbeek, Foreman Hotels, etc. amongst others and carved a niche for its services.



About Team IT

Team IT is a group of consultants who provide onsite repair services and remote IT support to small and medium business in Melbourne. Their only goal is to provide the best IT support, IT solutions and customer service to their clients with the help of the team comprising of Microsoft, Cisco and HP certified engineers.See their IT support services at www.team-it.com.au or call at 1800 832 648/0390173198.