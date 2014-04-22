Team iTOMO Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Manufacture iEAR Bluetooth4.0 Bone Conduction Headset

Taipei, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- iEAR headset adopts bluetooth4.0 Low Energy and Bone Conductive technology. While enjoying their music, people should also hear the ambient sounds (car horn sound, doorbell sound, etc.). iEAR ensures that listeners can respond to various situations and don’t miss important messages they shall be aware of.The iEAR can be connected to a compatible mobile phone / device (iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and Android smart phone) and any computer that supports Bluetooth wireless technology. In a Bluetooth connection, the headset and the other device should be within 10 meter (33 feet) of each other.



Bone conduction technology allows users to listen to the music and answering the phone through their cheekbone’s vibration and delivers the sound to their inner ear directly. As a result, they can hear the ambient sound while listening to music or talk to someone on the phone at the same time.



iEAR Features:

-transmits sounds through cheekbones to inner ears

-comfortable fit and wearing to ensure ear’s freedom

-hearing ambient sounds to let users respond to different situations

-Multitask to remain in connection with listening to music, taking care of kids, attending ring bells or answering phone calls.

-sweat proof

-built-in rechargeable Lithium-ion Polymer Battery, ensures recharging iEAR through USB to MicroUSB cable by the computer, power bank and USB AC adaptor.



About iEAR

iEAR is tailor-made for anyone who wants their ears get freedom and comfortable while listening music and talking over the phone. Wearing iEAR, they can not only enjoy music, but also ensure their safety and keep hands free even while doing an activity that requires their ears, eyes and hands to be available.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1meiMOH