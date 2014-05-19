Team MeMD Looks to Raise $250,000 via Indiegogo to Offer Nationwide, on-Demand, Online Medical Consultation Service with a Licensed Provider

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Illness and injury can strike at anytime – and often outside of normal clinic and doctor’s office hours. Avoid the hassle of trying to schedule an appointment with your doctor and be seen by a board-certified medical professional online. Receive an accurate diagnosis, a personalized treatment plan and get better quickly.



MeMD was founded by Dr. John Shufeldt, an emergency room physician who noticed patients coming in with minor ailments and spending unnecessary time and money in the ER. Inspired by their plight, he founded MeMD, a convenient web-based medical service that pairs patients with professional healthcare providers who can quickly diagnose issues and write prescriptions via webcam. While patients relax in the comforts of their own home or office, a medical professional reviews their medical history and list of symptoms, and asks specific questions via webcam to hone their diagnosis. MeMD’s providers deliver care instructions and any needed prescriptions electronically, saving patients from long nights spent waiting in the emergency room or urgent care.



MeMD’s highly qualified healthcare providers can evaluate common conditions like these:

- seasonal allergies, itchy eyes

- cold, flu, sore throats, sinus infections

- UTIs

- skin infections, rashes

- travel medications, medication refills

- general advice and consultation



The MeMD medical team includes physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who practice in top-notch healthcare facilities across the U.S.



The funds raised will be used to:

- raise awareness about telehealth

- develop a mental health offering

- continue building out our network of providers



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1nYfC2g