Team of Outdoor Photographers and Professional Explorers Seek Support via Indiegogo to Change the Definition of Photography Workshops Forever

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- This project is the brainchild of a team of outdoor photographers and professional explorers who believe that photography workshops shouldn't be lame. Their primary aim is to deviate from the well-trodden touristic paths and experience the authentic wilderness. The groups are limited to 6 participants, as outstanding photography is rarely created in a crowd.



Vertical Shot Expeditions creates authentic photography expeditions at distant wilderness locations where the crowds are nonexistent. They travel in groups never larger than 6 photographers and use sailing yachts, kayaks, dog sleds. Their playground is the true wilderness: remote Arctic mountains, islands and rivers rarely ever photographed. This team is on a journey to bringing people to places where they never thought they'd get to – and this is just the beginning.



With the support of professional mountain guides & sailors, the team travels by yachts, kayaks, ski, dogsleds, horses and small airplanes. However, they don't drive vans packed with tripods from one scenic parking lot to another: there are enough people doing that.



At the moment, this team is preparing two massive expeditions to really distant Polar locations but the expensive field research is still in progress. Hopefully with funding support through Indiegogo, they will be able to complete it in time for the next season and bring photographers to places where no artists have ever photographed before.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: April 10, 2014 - May 31, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1l46Ygr