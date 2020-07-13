Team Polar Bear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Art Towels

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Polar Bear Art Gifts has proudly announced that it is introducing an all-new range of personalized hand-drawn towels. These artistic towels feature a personalized hand-drawn portrait of people or their pets, and the Hong Kong based company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"We are proudly introducing these personalized art towels with a wide range of color options for background and text, and there are several font options available as well." said the spokesperson of Polar Bear Art Gifts, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. In addition, the towel is soft, super absorbent and very quick drying, which makes it a perfect choice for personal use or for a wedding gift.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/personalizedtowel/hand-drawn-portrait-towel and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of HK$ 200,000, which is equivalent to US$ 25,806, and the company is offering this towel as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Polar Bear Art Gifts

Polar Bear Art Gifts is a Hong Kong based company that specializes in making unique and personalized art gifts. The company is currently raising funds on Kickstarter for its all-new art project, which is a personalized art towel featuring a hand-drawn portrait of a person or a pet. Furthermore, Polar Bear is welcoming art lovers from around the world to support this crowdfunding campaign, and it is offering this towel with free international shipping as a reward for backers.



