Team Review Ringer Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Develop Their New Movie Ratings and Reviews App

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Review Ringer is a new movie review and ratings mobile app, being first developed for the iPhone that will provide movie reviews and ratings filtered by people that share similar taste in movies.



With today’s on-demand culture, Review Ringer is designed from the ground up to be able to give and get many informative reviews and ratings in a very short time. The creators have developed a unique way of providing fun and highly relevant ratings and reviews in a quick-twitch, buzz format. Here are some other features to look forward to:



View aggregated ratings of movies from only the users that have a high movie-match to you.



Engage is social interaction that's all about movies, users can follow or 'watch' other users and be followed or watched.



Users can have their reviews automatically posted to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.



Rate movies and view ratings by using the fun and unique process of capturing and displaying ratings.



Discover never before seen movies, recommended from your review ringers – users that have a high movie-match to you.



The team on this project has been working on the technology behind Review Ringer for the past two years and has already invested over $14,000 of personal funds into this project. They have already completed the principle design and development of the unique movie-matching technology, but they need to transfer this technology over to an API driven platform for a faster and more flexible implementation. They will also need support in delivering this technology through an iOS app.



The initial funding budget for this project is $18,500. A stretch goal of $33,500 has also been set to pay for movie poster art, movie synopsis, cast and credit info, trailers, genres; having a good reliable and robust movie meta-data feed is a huge hurdle to cross and a great benefit.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1sVXjez