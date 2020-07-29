Team Sherbet Launches Kickstarter Campaign for an Exciting New Webcomic

Grandville, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A group of talented comic writers from Michigan called Team Sherbet have proudly announced the launch of their exciting new webcomic called Umbrabound. This fantasy action comic epic promises the ultimate comic fun and pleasure for the comic book fans worldwide, and to introduce this webcomic to the world, Team Sherbet has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



"Umbrabound is an all-new webcomic full of action, comedy, ton of mystic fists flying, and it is planned to be made available to read for all readers around the world." said Justin Wilson of Team Sherbet, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Umbrabound is basically an online action-fantasy webcomic inspired by the Bronze Age of comics, as well as 80s shonen, featuring digital and classic art.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/christopher-sherbet/umbrabound-fantasy-action-comic-epic-with-a-ton-of-heart and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this online comic. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 1,200, and the creators of this comic are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Team Sherman

Team Sherman is a US based group of comic artists, who have recently created a free for all webcomic called Umbrabound. This comic is a unique amalgamation of digital and traditional art, and it is created by Cassidy Rowden and Justin Wilson, while illustrated by a remarkable comic artist Pierre along with several others. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and more details are available on its campaign page.



